‘Trailer for Polls Ahead’: Guj CM as BJP Wins 3 Seats, Leads in 5

As per the trends provided by the Election Commission (EC), the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has won three seats in Gujarat and is leading on five other seats.

The BJP won Abdasa, Morbi and Karjan. The saffron party is on the verge of a clean sweep.

The voting for the bypolls took place on 3 November.



Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the results (Gujarat by-polls) are the trailer of upcoming local polls in the state, reported news agency ANI.