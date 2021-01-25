Farmers’ Republic Day Parade: Stage Set for Massive Tractor Rally

However, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has insisted on taking out a march on Delhi's Outer Ring Road, despite not having the permission.

The organisation's general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We respect the other unions, they have every right to carry out their parade wherever they want, we also have the right to conduct it where went want".

There is a great deal of enthusiasm among the farmers for the parade.

"The Republic is for the people and this is the people's parade," said Tarsem Singh, a protester from Punjab presently at Tikri border.

Several women protesters are also likely to take part in the parade. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan)'s tractor convoy is going to be led by its women's wing chief Harinder Bindu.

The unions say that the idea is to "win the hearts" of common citizens and sensitise them about the need for repealing the three controversial farm laws.