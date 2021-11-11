Torture, Financial Loss: Nawab Malik's Son-in-Law Sends Legal Notice to Fadnavis

Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan has sent a legal notice to former state chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis for "defamatory and false allegations against him" and demanded Rs 5 crore in damages "on account of mental torture, agony and financial loss".

Khan had been arrested in January this year in a drugs-related case but was granted bail on 27 September, citing lack of evidence after eight and a half months.

Malik had then launched a scathing attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in October, accusing the drug agency of implicating his son-in-law in a fake drugs case.