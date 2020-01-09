Centre Withdraws VIP Security of Panneerselvam, DMK Chief Stalin

The Centre has withdrawn the VIP security of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin, officials said on Thursday, 9 January.

Panneerselvam had “Y+” category security cover while Stalin had a “Z+” protection being provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) – a paramilitary force mandated to provide VIP security as well as internal security across the country along with hyper sensitive areas such as Maoist-affected states and Jammu and Kashmir.