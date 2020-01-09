Centre Withdraws VIP Security of Panneerselvam, DMK Chief Stalin
The Centre has withdrawn the VIP security of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin, officials said on Thursday, 9 January.
Panneerselvam had “Y+” category security cover while Stalin had a “Z+” protection being provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) – a paramilitary force mandated to provide VIP security as well as internal security across the country along with hyper sensitive areas such as Maoist-affected states and Jammu and Kashmir.
The CRPF were providing security to the two leaders of Tamil Nadu and it is learnt that the paramilitary forces' cover of the two leaders were withdrawn after the state police took over the charge of providing protection to them.
