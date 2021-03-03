TN Assembly Polls: AIADMK Set to Offer DMDK a Maximum of 15 Seats 

Seat sharing talks are in full swing within the AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu and after initial friction with the DMDK, sources in the ruling party tell TNM that as many as 15 seats could be allotted to the party, led by actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth.

While it initially looked like the DMDK could possibly be left out of the AIADMK alliance, talks with them intensified after senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, expressed concern, according to sources in the party.

The alliance began on a sour note with DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth questioning why no discussions were being held with her party, even while the PMK was being given several appointments by the ruling party.