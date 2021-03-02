TMC’s Jitendra Tiwari Quits Party, Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Polls

On 17 December, Tiwari, former mayor of Asansol, tendered his resignation but a day later announced a reversal, deciding to stay in Mamata Banerjee's party.

The sudden U-turn had come after Asansol BJP MP Babul Supriyo opposed Tiwari’s entry into the party. He posted a video on his Facebook account where he dismissed ‘rumours’ alleging that Tiwari had an ‘under-the-table’ dealing with Supriyo. He further added that he will “try his best to not let any Trinamool leader, who tormented and tortured his party workers in Asansol, enter the BJP.”

In July 2019, Tiwari and Supriyo had a public spat. Tiwari had lodged a complaint against Supriyo after clashes broke out between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress workers in the area. Tiwari had then accused Supriyo of provoking BJP ‘hooligans’ to disrupt a TMC blood donation camp that was organised in Asansol.

Tiwari had earlier also resigned from the post of chairman, Board of Administrators, Asansol Municipal Corporation.

He had accused the state government of not letting the city receive funds to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre under the ‘Smart City’ project because of political reasons.

(With inputs from PTI)