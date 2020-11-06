TMC Slams Amit Shah Over Tribal Leader Statue Faux Pas in Bankura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was left red-faced on the first of a two-day visit to Bengal, to kickstart BJP’s preparations for the Assembly elections next year.

During BJP’s tribal outreach programme in Bankura on Thursday, 5 November, Shah offered a floral tribute to a statue of an anonymous tribal hunter in Bankura, mistaking it as that of tribal icon Birsa Munda, a legendary leader who fought for India's independence and was killed at the young age of 25.