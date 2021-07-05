'Grave Doubts of Impropriety': TMC Asks Prez to Remove Mehta as SG

WHAT HAD HAPPENED BEFORE?

On Friday, 2 July, the party had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to remove Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta.

In the letter to Modi, MPs of the Trinamool Congress alleged 'conflict of interest' in Mehta's meeting with Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in Bengal, and said he should be 'immediately removed' as the central government's top lawyer.

The letter also claims that the meeting, "curiously took place subsequent to meeting of Suvendu Adhikari with the Home Minister Amit Shah".

Adhikari is an accused in various criminal cases of 'cheating, illegal gratification, and bribery etc' and is being investigated by the CBI, which is represented by the Solicitor General in many of these cases, the letter said.