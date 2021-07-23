TMC MP Suspended for Rest of Monsoon Session for 'Snatching' Paper From IT Min

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen was on Friday, 23 July, suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament after a motion was passed in the House.

Chaotic scenes emerged in the Parliament on Thursday, 22 July, the third day of Parliament, as Sen purportedly snatched a paper from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was speaking on the Pegasus ‘snooping’ controversy in the Upper House.

On Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that he was deeply distressed by the course of events in the House on Thursday.