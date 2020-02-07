TMC MLAs Don Anti-CAA, Anti-NRC T-Shirts at Bengal Guv’s Address
Legislators of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were seen donning anti-CAA, anti-NRC T-shirts, badges and aprons during West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s address at the beginning of the budget session in the Assembly, on Friday 7 February.
Dhankhar was seen greeting legislators of the ruling TMC, with whom he has had several run-ins in the recent past, as he entered the Assembly House to deliver his address. He also exchanged pleasantries with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with whom he has been having a bitter exchange of words on social media too.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy were detained when they tried to take out a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally in south Kolkata. The route of the proposed rally was from Tollygunge Phanri to Hazra More.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )