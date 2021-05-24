TMC Leaders Want to Return to Party After Brief Stint With BJP

“A final decision will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but my suggestion is that there should be moratorium for six months. Our supporters have suffered a lot during the elections because of such leaders,” senior party leader and MP Saugata Roy said.

According to a report in The Hindu, it is not just these three but other leaders who want to return to the TMC. Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson, said that the party’s efforts were towards tackling COVID right now and no decision had been taken yet.



West Bengal BJP president said that if these leaders think they made the wrong decision, they should correct it.