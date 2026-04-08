Were Asked To ‘Get Lost’: TMC MPs Detail '7 Minute' Meeting With Gyanesh Kumar

Meanwhile, according to Election Commission Officials, CEC Gyanesh Kumar requested the TMC MP to maintain decorum, implying that he was shouting and engaging in inappropriate behaviour on the Commission’s premises.

In the letter, the party underscored concerns over the “neutrality, fairness and transparency” of the electoral process, suggesting that recent developments point towards the compromise of democratic neutrality. TMC also cited instances to support their claims. Allegedly, Tapan Kumar Mahapatra, who is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was seen accompanying WB Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal in Nandigram. They claimed that this sighting suggests proximity, which proves inconsistent with impartial electoral administration.