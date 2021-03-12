‘Conspiracy’: TMC Delegation Meets EC on Nandigram, Demands Probe
The injuries to Banerjee “were not a result of an unfortunate incident but that of a conspiracy,” TMC said.
The injuries to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram "were not a result of an unfortunate incident but that of a conspiracy," a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation said on Friday, 12 March, after meeting Election Commission representatives in Delhi.
"We've demanded a high-level probe into the attack on Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram. When the incident happened, there was no police presence there. The events leading up to the attempt on her life leave no doubt that the attack was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy," TMC MP Saugata Roy was quoted as saying after the meeting.
“We left it to the ECI to decide the source of investigation, we didn’t demand any specific investigation, but we mentioned in our letter to the ECI that there should be an unbiased investigation.”TMC MP Saugata Roy, as quoted by ANI
Suvendu Adhikari Cited in Memorandum
The delegation comprising six members met the EC representatives, including Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, and submitted a memorandum that also referred to the tweets and remarks made by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the TMC supremo, news agency PTI reported.
A reference to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari – who had recently switched over to the saffron party from the TMC and is squaring off against Banerjee from the Nandigram seat – was also made.
"When an attempt was made on the life of Ms Banerjee, in which she was grievously hurt, to cover up the attack, eyewitnesses were planted, illustratively, eyewitnesses Chittaranjan Das and Debabrata Das, who testified that Ms Banerjee's car was hit against an iron pillar, are associates of Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate from Nandigram [sic]," the memorandum reportedly said.
EC-TMC Tussle
The meeting on Friday came a day after a tussle emerged between the poll body and the TMC over the incident in Nandigram. Responding to the TMC's letter on the incident, the Election Commission of India on Thursday called it "full of insinuations and averments".
Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram on Wednesday, following which the ECI had sought a report on the incident.
A delegation of leaders from the TMC, comprising MP Derek O'Brien, and state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Partha Chatterjee, had on Thursday visited the Election Commission office in Kolkata to file a complaint over the alleged attack.
In a letter submitted to the EC, the party had insinuated a link between the removal of the erstwhile DGP Virendra and the “brazen” attack, and alleged that it was a “deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of our Chairperson.”
