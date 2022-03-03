UP Election: Mamata Alleges Attack by BJP Workers While Campaigning in Varanasi

Describing how and where she was attacked, Banerjee said, "I was coming from the airport yesterday and going to the ghat. Midway, some BJP workers, who have nothing in their brain except violence, stopped my vehicle. They hit my car, pushed me and told me to go back."

A number of protests were staged against Banerjee's visit to Varanasi by the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a group founded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Members of the youth organisation showed black flags to the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) chief, and demanded for her to leave the city. They also raised slogans of "Jai Sri Ram".

Banerjee, however, said that she stepped out of her car to see what the protestors would do to her.

“I wanted to see what you can do. How much strength you have. But you are a coward... They attacked my car, pushed me. I said thank you because I knew the message is clear that the BJP is losing; why else attack me?” Banerjee told news agency PTI.