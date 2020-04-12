3 Civilians Killed in Kashmir in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan
Three civilians have been reportedly killed in a major ceasefire violation in Kashmir by the Pakistan army on Sunday evening.
The army targeted civilians in Kupwara and have damaged several houses in the area.
The heavy shelling started on Sunday afternoon and the deaths have been reported in Kupwara, Tumina Chowkibal and Handwara. Pakistan had fired at Indian posts and civilian areas, police said, reported Tribune India.
On Friday, the Indian Army had claimed that it targeted militant launch pads and gun positions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector, Kupwara, reported The Dispatch.
Pakistan had violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Balakot of Poonch district on Saturday morning, reported ANI.
The Indian Army’s artillery assault on terror launch pads at Dudhnial facing the Keran sector across the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday killed eight terrorists and 15 Pakistan Army soldiers, reported Hindustan Times.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times, The Dispatch, Tribune India)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)