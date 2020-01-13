Those Raising Anti-PM Slogans ‘Will Be Buried Alive’: BJP Leader

In a shocking statement, BJP leader Raghuraj Singh has said people raising slogans against Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "will be buried alive".

Singh made the threat on Sunday, 12 January, while addressing a rally in Aligarh to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Warning “these handful of people – one percent criminal and corrupt people” against saying “murdabad” to PM Modi and Chief Minster Adityanath, he said, “I will bury you alive.”

“Yogi and Modi are not the ones who will get perturbed. Yogi-Modi will run the country and run it like this only,” Singh said.