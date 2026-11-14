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India's 'Third Spaces' Are Shrinking. Who Gets to Decide What We Can Discuss?

Police pressure and informal censorship are shrinking spaces for public debate across India, writes Harsh Mamnani.

Harsh Mamnani
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Politics
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What is common between a reading session at a public park in Ahmedabad, the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala, a screening of the documentary Prisoner No. 626710 is Present at a private venue in Mumbai, and an art exhibition in Delhi displaying the work of two activists?

All of these are events in "third spaces" that were surveilled and restricted in the last few months. 

A third space is a social setting distinct from the first space (home) and the second space (workplace or formal educational institution). Libraries, parks, and art galleries—all constitute third spaces that provide people from different walks of life an opportunity to meet in an informal atmosphere.

Not only do these spaces bolster a sense of community, but they also provide a ground for dialogue, deliberation, and discussion on themes that are shunned by formal institutions because they appear too "polarising". 

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