They’re Young: Nitish’s Bihar Poll Bugle With Jibes at Lalu Family

During his 1.15-hour speech Kumar also spoke about the Coronavirus crisis in the state. He said that the Bihar government has initiated a mass campaign against the pandemic to facilitate affected people either coming from other states or residing permanently in Bihar. Due to this, the recovery rate of Bihar reached the top position in the country.

“The total testing has reached 1.5 lakh per day including through rapid antigen test and RTPCR. Beside, if anyone unfortunately dies due to COVID, we compensate them with Rs 4 lakh cash. Moreover, if COVID warriors like doctors, medical staff or any other person dies while serving COVID patients on duty, their families will get benefited with jobs. In case any relative is unable to accept a job, we will give them the total salary of the deceased till retirement under the pension scheme,” Kumar said.

Reacting to allegations by opposition parties on non-creation of jobs in the state, Kumar said that more than 10 lakh people had been given jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi Rastriya Rojgaar Guarantee Yojna and other schemes including to 2.9 lakh migrants who returned home owing to COVID-19. Besides, 1,64,153 people are registered in the employment exchange. The country is undergoing an economic crisis, still Bihar has done better, added the CM.