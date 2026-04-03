'They Razed Our Homes, Then Removed Us From Voter List': Assam's Evicted Muslims

(Investigations into India's electoral rolls and its impact on minorities are a key part of The Quint's reportage. Help us do more such stories by becoming a member.)

Around 170 km away from where his home once stood, Asif* finds himself in quite a fix in Nagaon ahead of elections in Assam. Most Muslims in the state who bore the brunt of evictions last year will not be able to cast their votes on 9 April. “In Assam, this is happening with many Muslims. Their right to vote is being snatched from them. If any party wins and lakhs are excluded from voting, does it mean their votes don't count? Do they not have the right to be heard?” he said.