The Polemics of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on His Birth Anniversary
(This story was first published on 28 November 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary.)
Loading...
Compiled from:
Trutiya Ratna (1855), Powada: Chatrapati Shivaji Raje Bhonsle Yancha (1869), Powada: Vidyakhathatil Bramhan Pantoji (1869), Brahmananche Kasab (1869), Gulamgiri (1873), Pune Satya Shodhak Samaj Report (1877), Memorial Addressed to The Hunter Education commission (1882), Shetkarayacha Asude (1883), Letter to Marathi Granthkar Sabha (1885), Gramjoshya sambhandi jahir kabhar (1886).