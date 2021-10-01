Bihar: Tensions Rise Between Congress and RJD, Parties Spar as Bypolls Near

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari has stated that fighting the bypolls from both the seats will be of benefit to the Mahagathbandhan – a grouping including the RJD, the Congress, and left parties. Tiwari observed that a call on candidates would be taken by the Mahagathbandhan, and that a victory of candidates from the alliance would help push their opponent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar out of his post.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajeet Sharma has asserted that a party candidate would compete from Kusheshwar Asthan, since the party had lost that seat by a narrow margin of about seven thousand votes in the election. Further, Sharma said that the RJD would compete from the Tarapur seat, which it had lost by a small margin in the Assembly polls.