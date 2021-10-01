Bihar: Tensions Rise Between Congress and RJD, Parties Spar as Bypolls Near
The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal have reportedly locked horns over the Kusheshwar Asthan constituency.
As the Bihar Assembly by-elections slated to take place on 30 October approach, the Congress party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have reportedly locked horns over the Kusheshwar Asthan constituency in the Darbhanga district of the state.
Two constituency seats from Bihar – Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan – will go to polls later this month.
While the RJD seeks to contest the by-elections from both the vacant seats, the Congress is expected to field a candidate from the Kusheshwar Asthan constituency.
RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari has stated that fighting the bypolls from both the seats will be of benefit to the Mahagathbandhan – a grouping including the RJD, the Congress, and left parties. Tiwari observed that a call on candidates would be taken by the Mahagathbandhan, and that a victory of candidates from the alliance would help push their opponent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar out of his post.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajeet Sharma has asserted that a party candidate would compete from Kusheshwar Asthan, since the party had lost that seat by a narrow margin of about seven thousand votes in the election. Further, Sharma said that the RJD would compete from the Tarapur seat, which it had lost by a small margin in the Assembly polls.
Why the By-Election Is Important
The by-elections are scheduled to be held for two seats in Bihar, left vacant after the demise of two Janata Dal (United) MLAs.
Since the difference in the number of seats held by the Mahagathbandhan and the JD(U) in the state Assembly is small, the bypolls are of great significance to the politics of the state.
The loss of the Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan seats, if suffered, could potentially injure the Nitish Kumar-led government.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 125 seats and the Mahagathbandhan got 110 seats. Later, the NDA's figure increased to 128, as BSP, LJP and other independent MLAs were roped in. But with the death of two MLAs, this number came down to 126.
Now, if the Mahagathbandhan were to win the by-elections on the two vacant seats, then it will hold 112 seats in the state Assembly. If five MLAs of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen are added to this count, then the figure would rise to 117, approaching the 122-seats-mark needed to form majority.
