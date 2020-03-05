Tensions in Coimbatore After Attacks on Two Mosques

Tension prevailed in parts of the city early on Thursday, 5 March, after two mosques came under attack in Coimbatore, following which security was beefed up, police said. While a bottle filled with petrol was hurled at a mosque in Ganapati locality, there were reports of stones thrown at another place of worship in Kovaipudur, they said.

The incidents were suspected to be in retaliation to an alleged attack on a Hindu Munnani worker late on Wednesday night.