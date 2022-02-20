Telangana CM Meets Uddhav Thackeray to Stitch an Anti-BJP Campaign

Further, Rao added, "We have done an elaborate discussion on improving and expediting developmental issues and bringing structural and policy changes in the country. We've agreed on all the issues," news agency ANI reported.

"Both (KCR and Uddhav) are brothers because our states share 1,000 kms of the border. With the cooperation of the Maharashtra government, we built the Kaleshwaram project, which has benefited Telangana," he added.

Rao's office said that Thackeray had pointed out that Rao has "raised his voice at the right time to protect the nation from divisive forces". Further, Thackeray had invited Rao to Mumbai last week, announcing "complete support" to his "fight" against the BJP's "anti-people policies".

Rao was accompanied by his daughter and Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha and party MPs J Santosh Kumar, Ranjith Reddy, and BB Patil.