Tejashwi Yadav Responds to PM Modi’s ‘Yuvraj of Jungle Raj’ Jibe

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “jungle raj” jibe, RJD leader and grand alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said that the former skipped "real issues" like corruption, jobs and the migrant crisis.

"He is the country's prime minister, he can say anything, I don't want to react to that. But he came to Bihar, he could have spoken about a special package, unemployment, more important issues," Yadav told reporters, as per NDTV.

Quoting the 31-year-old Yadav, the news channel report added: