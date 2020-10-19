Bihar Elections: Has Tejashwi Yadav Turned The Battle Around?

Two interesting developments took place in the Bihar election campaign on Monday, 19 October and both underline one thing.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai challenged the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav to a debate. The BJP from its official twitter handle put out a video that sought to remind voters of what it calls the Jungle Raj during the rule of Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad.

Both developments reveal that Tejashwi Yadav appears to have slightly shaken the National Democratic Alliance, which till now seemed to be heading towards a clear victory in Bihar.

Rai's challenge in particular can even be seen as an acknowledgement that in the not-so-distant future, the politics of Bihar will revolve around two poles - the BJP and the RJD.

It's clear that what was predicted to be a one-sided Bihar election, has suddenly come alive. And the credit partly goes to a sharp campaign Tejashwi Yadav in the past few weeks.