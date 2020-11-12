Tejashwi Can Lead When Older: Uma Bharti on Bihar Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday, 12 November, praised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, adding that he can lead when he is older.

According to ANI, Bharati, while talking to media in Bhopal, said: “Tejashwi is a very good boy. But Bihar was saved by the skin of its teeth because he wouldn't have been able to run the state.”

Attacking the Lalu Yadav regime, the senior BJP leader said: “Lalu Prasad Yadav would have ultimately been at the helm pushing Bihar back into jungle raj. Tejashwi can lead when older.” news agency ANI quoted Bharti as saying.

The remark comes a day after NDA emerged victorious in Bihar election.