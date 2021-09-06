TN to Observe Periyar's Birth Anniversary as 'Social Justice Day': CM Stalin

The birth anniversary of social activist and father of Dravidian movement, Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy popularly known as Thanthai Periyar, on 17 September, will be observed as a Social Justice Day, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, September 6.

Periyar's ideology was about social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality, which laid the foundation stone for Tamil society's growth during the last century and it would also pave the way for the future, Stalin said.

Hence, the government has decided to celebrate the leader's birth anniversary every year as Social Justice Day to serve as a symbolic reinforcement of his egalitarian principles, the Chief Minister said amid thumping of benches.