TN Minister Rajakannappan Stripped of Transport Portfolio Amid Casteist Slur Row

The portfolios of Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act, which was under RS Rajakannappan, has now been allocated to SS Sivasankar, who will be the new Minister for Transport.

The portfolios of Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denotified Communities Welfare, which were under Sivasankar, have now been allocated to RS Rajakannappan, and he has been re-designated as the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare. Though the portfolio allotted comes as a bit of an irony, sources say the move could be to lower his cabinet rank.

The divestment of the portfolio, the first after the DMK assumed power in May 2021, assumes significance since the ruling party (unlike the previous AIADMK regimes) does not generally resort to it barring exceptions.