Tamil Nadu BJP Urges EC to Restrain Rahul Gandhi From Campaigning
Ahead of the 6 April Assembly election, TN BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi has violated the model code of conduct.
The Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that Rahul Gandhi has violated the model code of conduct ahead of the 6 April Assembly election, and urged the Election Commission on Thursday, 4 March to restrain the Congress leader from campaigning in the state.
The memorandum submitted by the BJP to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo also asked the EC to direct the local police for an FIR against Gandhi, under sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 124 A (sedition) of the IPC, for his remarks over “another freedom struggle”, reported PTI.
BJP’s state in-charge of election liaison committee, V Balachandran submitted to the EC that Gandhi’s campaign on 1 March at St Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary School in Kanyakumari violated provisions for model code of conduct for which strict action must be taken, including prohibitory orders against him campaigning in the state, added the report.
The memorandum said, “The Congress leader’s comparison of the current situation with that of pre-Independence during the British rule and inciting the youth for another freedom struggle has been made with the intent to cause hatred, contempt, and excite disaffection towards the government established bylaws.”
What Did Rahul Gandhi Say?
A school student asked Rahul Gandhi, “In the Independent India, we are not able to express our thoughts. Our freedom of expression is being cut. So my question is, do you think we need another freedom fight to get back our basic rights?”
To this Gandhi said, “When I was coming here, I was thinking exactly that. What India now is going to need is another freedom struggle. But, it has to be a non-violent, affectionate freedom struggle.”
Gandhi added, “There is lot of anger being spread in the country, lot of fear, and that is what we have to fight. We have to fight the division, anger, fear and once again make India happy, comfortable, fearless and united.”
Tamil Nadu is set to witness a multi-cornered contest, with the major players being the AIADMK-BJP on one side, and the DMK-Congress on the other. The Assembly polls are being held in a single phase on 6 April.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.