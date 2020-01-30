Bagga Calls for ‘Surgical Strike’ at ‘Hub of Treason’ Shaheen Bagh
Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga on Thursday, 30 January, dubbed Shaheen Bagh a 'hub of treason' and called for a 'surgical strike' at the protest site on 11 February, the counting day.
Bagga, made the comments in a tweet, where he posted a video of activist Tapan Bose speaking at an anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In the video, Bose can be heard likening India's army to that of Pakistan.
“Supporters of Shaheen Bagh claimed at Jantar Mantar yesterday that the Indian Army kills its people, and even compared it with the Pakistani Army. Shaheen Bagh has become the hub of treason, surgical strike will happen there on February 11 soon after the results are declared,” Bagga, BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate in Delhi polls, said in the tweet.
This is not the first time that a BJP leader has made incendiary comments in the run-up to the 8 February polls.
Earlier this week, Delhi BJP MP Pravesh Singh Verma allegedly called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".
Last week, the Election Commission barred BJP's Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra from campaigning on the charge of putting out inflammatory statements and tweets.
