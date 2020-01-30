Bagga Calls for ‘Surgical Strike’ at ‘Hub of Treason’ Shaheen Bagh

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga on Thursday, 30 January, dubbed Shaheen Bagh a 'hub of treason' and called for a 'surgical strike' at the protest site on 11 February, the counting day.

Bagga, made the comments in a tweet, where he posted a video of activist Tapan Bose speaking at an anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In the video, Bose can be heard likening India's army to that of Pakistan.