‘No Plan to Demolish Tablighi Jamaat Markaz’: SDMC Denies Reports

BJP councillor from Sriniwaspuri and member of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s standling committee Rajpal Singh has claimed that the civic body plans to demolish the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin.

Several publications like Dainik Jagran and Nai Dunia besides right wing portal Opindia published stories saying that there are plans to demolish the multi-storey building, mainly based on Rajpal Singh’s version.

However, the SDMC says that they have no such plans of demolishing the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz and that this is just Rajpal Singh’s personal opinion.

“What Rajpal Singh has said is not an official version. Rajpal Singh is just a councillor, he can demand whatever he wants. There is nothing officially from SDMC's side (regarding the demolition of the Markaz)." Radha Krishan, public relations officer of the SDMC, told The Quint.