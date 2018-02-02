27,000 Never-Seen Papers Shed Light on India’s only Liberal Party

In the note C Rajagopalachari expresses his gratitude to Mody for leading the early collection efforts to establish the corpus of funds for the party. Written on 20 October 1959 – Swatantra's founding year – the note states, “It was kind of you to write and give a cheerful account of the collection work. I had intended to write to our staff about the need for active assistance but as I have just read your letter, I feel it is unnecessary. I cannot tell you how greatly I feel heartened by your continued support. Tyranny cannot be brought to an end until the victims shed fear. Our 'friends' are going to get more and more autocratic and dictatorial seeing that we are gathering strength...”

The archive has been successfully restored and digitised by the efforts of the Centre for Civil Society as a part of its Indian Liberals digital archive project, and will be placed at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library for public engagement, and will soon be available on the open Indian Liberal website for visitors.