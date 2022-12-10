Sukhvinder Sukhu Is Next CM of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri To Be Deputy
The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, 11 December, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announced.
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, one of the most high-profile leaders in Himachal Pradesh's chief ministerial race, has been named the next CM of the hill state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on Saturday, 10 December.
Further, Mukesh Agnihotri, who was also in the running to become the chief minister, was named as the Deputy CM of the state.
The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 AM on Sunday, 11 December, Baghel added.
"I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state," Sukhu said after he was named CM, as per news agency ANI.
He also said that his deputy, Agnihotri, and he will work as a team. Agnihotri had earlier served as the Leader of the Opposition ahead of the election, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power in the state.
Who Is Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu?
Sukhu, 58, is a three-time MLA from Nadaun in the state's Hamirpur district. A lawyer by profession, the leader rose through the ranks of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) – the student body of the Congress.
He even led the NSUI's state unit from 1988-1985 and was an activist while he was studying at Himachal Pradesh University.
Later, Sukhu served as the state president of the Youth Congress for a period of 10 years, from 1988 to 2008.
Having won municipal polls from Shimla twice, he was made secretary of the state unit in 2008.
He served as the head of the party's campaign committee as well, and was the former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.
Background
The decision to appoint Sukhu as the next CM comes a day after a meeting of newly elected Congress MLAs, which was held at the party office in Shimla, to choose the next chief minister. At the meeting, the MLAs unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the next CM.
The Congress won the elections in the hill state on Thursday, 8 December, with 40 seats in the 68-member Legislative Assembly. Sukhu was among the three names being floated for the next CM – the other two being Pratibha Singh and Mukesh Agnihotri.
On Friday, supporters of Singh and Sukhu were seen coming face-to-face outside the party office, raising slogans in support of their respective leaders, in a show of strength.
However, Singh said that she "accepts" the decision taken by the Congress' high command.
(With inputs from ANI.)
