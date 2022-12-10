Sukhvinder Sukhu Is Next CM of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri To Be Deputy

Sukhu, 58, is a three-time MLA from Nadaun in the state's Hamirpur district. A lawyer by profession, the leader rose through the ranks of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) – the student body of the Congress.

He even led the NSUI's state unit from 1988-1985 and was an activist while he was studying at Himachal Pradesh University.

Later, Sukhu served as the state president of the Youth Congress for a period of 10 years, from 1988 to 2008.

Having won municipal polls from Shimla twice, he was made secretary of the state unit in 2008.

He served as the head of the party's campaign committee as well, and was the former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.