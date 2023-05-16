Is Suar Bypoll Win a Sign That BJP’s Pasmada Outreach in UP Is Bearing Fruit?

Apna Dal (Sonelal) candidate Shafeek Ahmed Ansari defeated Anuradha Chauhan of the Samajwadi Party in the bypolls held on 10 May for Uttar Pradesh's Suar Assembly seat by a margin of 8,724 votes.

Ansari polled 68,630 votes to Chauhan's 59,906.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) is a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and the Bharatiya Janata Party's backing was critical for its candidate to win the Suar seat.

Atif Rasheed, former vice chairman of the National Commission for Minorities and a key figure in the BJP's Pasmanda Muslim outreach campaign, told The Quint that every significant BJP leader from UP campaigned for Ansari and that the BJP shifted its whole vote to Apna Dal candidate.

The Suar seat fell vacant in February after Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan was disqualified as an MLA after a Moradabad court sentenced him to two years in prison in a 15-year-old case.