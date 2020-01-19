States Opposing CAA Is Unconstitutional: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman was responding to a query from among the audience at an event on CAA, organised by Chennai Citizens' Forum, that some states like Kerala have opposed implementation of the CAA in their respective states.

"A state assembly can pass resolution that they will not implement CAA. It is a political statement. They can go ahead and we will not say no to that. Everybody in this country has the responsibility to implement the law which has been passed in Parliament," Sitharaman said, who is here as part of BJP's nationwide “Jan Jagran Abhiyan” campaign in support of the Act.