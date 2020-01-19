States Opposing CAA Is Unconstitutional: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday dubbed the proposal of some states to not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act as 'unconstitutional' and said it was the responsibility of all states to ensure that the law passed in Parliament is executed. She said,
Sitharaman was responding to a query from among the audience at an event on CAA, organised by Chennai Citizens' Forum, that some states like Kerala have opposed implementation of the CAA in their respective states.
"A state assembly can pass resolution that they will not implement CAA. It is a political statement. They can go ahead and we will not say no to that. Everybody in this country has the responsibility to implement the law which has been passed in Parliament," Sitharaman said, who is here as part of BJP's nationwide “Jan Jagran Abhiyan” campaign in support of the Act.
The Kerala government last week moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it “violative of the principles of equality, freedom and secularism enshrined in the Constitution.”
Several state governments including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra have voiced their disagreement with the CAA, as well as National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said there was no way a state can deny implementation of CAA when it has already been passed by Parliament.
Man Detained For Shouting “Down NPR” Before Event
A man was detained by security officials at Chennai airport on Sunday when he shouted “Down down NPR,” minutes before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived to address a pro-CAA event.
Police said the man had arrived at the airport to meet a relative and enquired why there was enhanced security. On being told that the FM would be arriving here, he shouted “down down NPR RPT NPR,” following which he was detained, they said.
