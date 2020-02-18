Did These Statements By UK MP Debbie Abrahams Tick Off Modi Govt?
UK MP Debbie Abrahams has questioned whether she was deported from India because she has been critical of the Indian government on the situation in Kashmir.
UK MP Debbie Abrahams has questioned whether she was deported from India because she has been critical of the Indian government on the situation in Kashmir.(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Did These Statements By UK MP Debbie Abrahams Tick Off Modi Govt?

UK Member of Parliament Debbie Abrahams has questioned whether she was deported from India because she has been critical of the Indian government on the situation in Kashmir.

On 17 February, the Labour Party MP tweeted, “Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa AFTER it was granted? Why didn't they let me get a 'visa on arrival'? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on #Kashmir human rights issues?”

Abrahams, the Chair of UK’s All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, has been vociferous in her criticism of the abrogation of Article 370 and the lockdown that followed in the region.

Here’s a look at several of the comments she has made on Kashmir in the last few months, post the abrogation of Article 370.

Abrahams’ Criticism After Revocation of Article 370

When Abrahams Asked the British Media, ‘Where Are Your Reports on Kashmir?’

Abrahams has consistently sought to increase attention on Kashmir among the British media and the international community.

Petition Calling for Lifting of Curfew and Communication Blackout

Work as Chair of UK All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir

Abrahams is the Chair of UK’s All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, and in that capacity, has repeatedly foregrounded concerns about the goings-on in the region.

Sharing News From Kashmir

Discussing Post-370 J&K With Her Kashmiri Constituents

Here are some other events in her constituency of Oldham East & Saddleworth that have discussed and expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

