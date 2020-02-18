Did These Statements By UK MP Debbie Abrahams Tick Off Modi Govt?
UK Member of Parliament Debbie Abrahams has questioned whether she was deported from India because she has been critical of the Indian government on the situation in Kashmir.
On 17 February, the Labour Party MP tweeted, “Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa AFTER it was granted? Why didn't they let me get a 'visa on arrival'? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on #Kashmir human rights issues?”
Abrahams, the Chair of UK’s All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, has been vociferous in her criticism of the abrogation of Article 370 and the lockdown that followed in the region.
Abrahams has consistently sought to increase attention on Kashmir among the British media and the international community.
Abrahams is the Chair of UK’s All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, and in that capacity, has repeatedly foregrounded concerns about the goings-on in the region.
