'Old Photos, Baseless Reports': SP Ally Rajbhar on Rumoured Meet With Amit Shah

Amid speculations of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party-associated Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the latter party's chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday, 19 March, rubbished the rumours and reiterated its support for Akhilesh Yadav's SP.

"Those are old photos. Someone can repost the old photos and say whatever they want," Rajbhar said, alluding to reports of him meeting BJP's Amit Shah.

"The reports are baseless. Neither did I go to Delhi nor did I meet anyone. I'm busy in preparations for local body polls, working to make candidates of SP-alliance victorious," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The news of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party going with the Bharatiya Janata Party is baseless, the party was with the Samajwadi Party, is and will remain so!" tweeted party spokesperson Piyush Mishra in Hindi.