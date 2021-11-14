Sonu Sood’s Sister To Contest in 2022 Punjab Elections, Party To Be Revealed

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood, will be contesting the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, the actor announced on Sunday, 14 November.

“Malvika is ready. Her commitment to serve people is unparalleled,” Sood was quoted as saying by The Indian Express at a press conference at his home in Punjab's Moga. Issues of healthcare and employment will be the top priority for his sister as she forays into politics, Sood told reporters.