Sonia Gandhi's Mother Paola Maino Passes Away in Italy: Congress

Paola Maino, mother of interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, passed away at her home in Italy, the party's General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh announced on Wednesday, 31 August.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," Ramesh shared in a tweet.