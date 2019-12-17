Sonia Shedding Crocodile Tears; Indira Sent Students to Tihar: FM

Sitharaman said Gandhi's remarks on the government were irresponsible and motivated.

In a statement on the police crackdown in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, Gandhi has alleged that the BJP government had declared war on its own people and that "the writers of this script of polarisation" were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rejecting the statement, saying it was made for political gains, Sitharaman questioned what has the Congress done to punish the perpetrators of mob violence during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.