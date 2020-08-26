‘Daro Ya Lado’: 5 Ways Sonia Gandhi’s Meet With 7 CMs Is Important

"Darna hai, ya ladna hai?" (Should we be afraid or should we fight?). It was Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who delivered the punchline during Congress president Sonia Gandhi's meeting with a seven chief ministers on Wednesday, 26 August. .

The meeting took place over Zoom and was streamed live on the Congress' official YouTube and Twitter channels. Moderated by Sonia Gandhi, seven non-BJP chief ministers participated in the meeting. These include:

Four Congress chief ministers: Captain Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and V Narayanasamy (Puducherry).

Two Congress-supported CMs: Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra).

And one surprise invitee: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

The non-NDA CMs who didn't attend or weren't invited were: Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana), YS Jaganmohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala) and Naveen Patnaik (Odisha).