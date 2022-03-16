'FB, Other Social Media Being Abused To Hack Our Democracy': Sonia Gandhi in LS

Thanking the Speaker for letting her raise an issue of "paramount importance," Gandhi said, "Rising danger of social media being abused to hack our democracy. Global companies like Facebook and Twitter are used increasingly to shape political narratives by leaders, parties, and their proxies."

She also said that these companies were not providing a level playing field to all parties.

"The blatant manner in which social harmony is being disturbed by Facebook with the connivance of the ruling establishment is dangerous for our democracy," she said.

Gandhi also warned that social media platforms were causing young and old minds to be filled with hatred through "emotionally charged disinformation," adding that "proxy" advertising companies like Facebook were aware of it and profiting from it.