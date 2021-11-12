Amid Talk of Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle, Sachin Pilot Meets Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrived at 10, Janpath, on Friday morning, 12 November, where he will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, to discuss political developments in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections respectively, ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, Baghel, who is also the senior observer for UP Congress Committee, held a meeting with Congress general secretary in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over 2022 Assembly elections, as per ANI.

Pilot's meeting comes a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. As per reports, Gehlot is being encouraged to resolve a persistent feud in the party, with top Congress leaders urging him to include Pilot's supporters in the cabinet.