Songs of Resistance Against CAA-NRC-NPR: The Protest Music Jukebox
Have you been searching YouTube for songs of resistance in these times of CAA, NRC and NPR? Well, look no further.
First up, watch a musical rendition of Varun Grover’s Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge, and keep scrolling to find gems like Bella Ciao/Wapas Jao and Ab Toh Hum Bhi Krantikari. And let us know in the comments below if there’s a great protest song or poem that we missed!
Loading...
Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge (Song)
Bakre Ki Amma
Ab Toh Hum Bhi Krantikari
Go Protest
Sanda Seivom
Tukde Tukde Gang?
Fight. React. Be A Part!
Pachtaoge
Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega
Tum Kaun Ho Be
Main Hindustani Musalman Hoon
Samvidhan
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)