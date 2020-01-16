Songs of Resistance Against CAA-NRC-NPR: The Protest Music Jukebox
Here’s a jukebox of songs and poems of resistance, being sung and recited at protests across the country.
Meghnad Bose
Politics

Have you been searching YouTube for songs of resistance in these times of CAA, NRC and NPR? Well, look no further.

First up, watch a musical rendition of Varun Grover’s Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge, and keep scrolling to find gems like Bella Ciao/Wapas Jao and Ab Toh Hum Bhi Krantikari. And let us know in the comments below if there’s a great protest song or poem that we missed!

Bakre Ki Amma

Ab Toh Hum Bhi Krantikari

Go Protest

Sanda Seivom

Tukde Tukde Gang?

Fight. React. Be A Part!

Pachtaoge

Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega

Tum Kaun Ho Be

Main Hindustani Musalman Hoon

Samvidhan

