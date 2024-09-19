Sonam Wangchuk Interview: 'Wars Won in Ladakh, Now We Don't Have Basic Rights'

"You make promises, but you don’t even trust us. You didn’t fight the wars, the people sitting in Delhi did not help win wars, it was the locals of Ladakh who helped win wars of 1965, 1971, and 1999. Today, you tell us that we cannot have decision-making powers because we are a border state?" said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Also popularly known as the man who inspired the movie '3 Idiots', Wangchuk has set out from Ladakh to Delhi on foot with scores of his supporters to press for a few key demands, or rather "reminders" which he feels are necessary to uphold the sanctity of Ladakh.

"Promises of giving the locals of Ladakh rights under the 6th schedule were made in manifestos in 2019 Parliament elections and in election speeches," Wangchuk said, citing the separation of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, and how it has made the hills an "open playing field" for mining and industrialisation. But that is not his only demand.

In an interview to The Quint, Wangchuk talks about the motive behind his march, his key demandas, and what he expects from the Centre after he makes it to the national capital.