‘Didn’t They See Tears of Nirbhaya’s Mother?’: Irani Slams AAP

Her comments came on the day when President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men facing the gallows in the case, according to sources cited by PTI.

The rejection came after the Union Home Ministry forwarded the petition to the president late on Thursday night, they said.

The President has rejected Mukesh Singh's mercy plea, the sources said. After the rejection from the president, the Home Ministry sent the file to the Delhi government.

"It's a very good thing. Our hopes have gone up after the disheartening news that the execution might be delayed," the young woman's father told PTI as news came in of the rejection.