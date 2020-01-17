‘Didn’t They See Tears of Nirbhaya’s Mother?’: Irani Slams AAP
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday, 17 January, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for the “delay” in the execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.
“After the rejection of the review petition in July 2018, it was only because of AAP that the punishment to Nirbhaya’s rapists was delayed,” Irani was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying.
“Why was the prison department, which comes under AAP government, sleeping after dismissal of review petition in July 2018? Why did the government give Rs 10,000 and sewing kit to juvenile rapist when he was released? Didn’t they see tears of Nirbhaya’s mother?”Union Minister Smriti Irani, as quoted by ANI
Her comments came on the day when President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men facing the gallows in the case, according to sources cited by PTI.
The rejection came after the Union Home Ministry forwarded the petition to the president late on Thursday night, they said.
The President has rejected Mukesh Singh's mercy plea, the sources said. After the rejection from the president, the Home Ministry sent the file to the Delhi government.
"It's a very good thing. Our hopes have gone up after the disheartening news that the execution might be delayed," the young woman's father told PTI as news came in of the rejection.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and CNN-News18)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)