'Her Mother Spoke About the Loot by Gandhis': Smriti Irani Defends Daughter
Smriti Irani defended her daughter amid allegations of her running an "illegal bar" in Goa.
Addressing the allegations that her daughter runs an "illegal bar" in Goa, Union Minister Smriti Irani said:
"The fault of that 18-year-old girl who studies in the first year of college is that her mother did a press conference on the loot by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of Rs 5,000 crores."
