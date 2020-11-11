‘Situation Along LAC Stable’: Army Chief Amid India-China Talks

In a joint statement released earlier on Friday, the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) described the talks as ‘candid, in-depth and constructive dialogue’. The statement said it was agreed to ensure that the frontline troops exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, reported News18.

The nearly seven-month-long standoff between the two countries started in early May and previous talks between diplomatic and military channels of India and China have yielded no concrete outcome. Both the countries’ military top commanders have met seven times in a bid to resolve the border standoff.

Both India and China are expected to hold another round of talks soon to discuss specific proposals for a breakthrough in the prolonged disengagement process, reported PTI.