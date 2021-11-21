Sidhu Calls Pak PM 'Bada Bhai', BJP & Congress Both React With Strong Statements

In yet another controversial remark, Navjot Singh Sidhu, MLA from Punjab's Amritsar (East) seat, called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his "bada bhai", meaning elder brother.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were quick with their strong reactions against Sidhu's statement. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Amit Malviya, and Sambit Patra were top on this list. Akali Dal Chief Sukbhir Badal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, and Sidhu's own party Congress' Manish Tewari also condemned the statement.

On Saturday, Sidhu visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to offer his prayers on Gurupurab, and was received and garlanded by a Pakistani official. There, Sidhu said: