Sidhu Calls Pak PM 'Bada Bhai', BJP & Congress Both React With Strong Statements
“Imran Khan is my elder brother. I am greatly honoured. He gave us a lot of love," said Navjot Sidhu.
In yet another controversial remark, Navjot Singh Sidhu, MLA from Punjab's Amritsar (East) seat, called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his "bada bhai", meaning elder brother.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were quick with their strong reactions against Sidhu's statement. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Amit Malviya, and Sambit Patra were top on this list. Akali Dal Chief Sukbhir Badal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, and Sidhu's own party Congress' Manish Tewari also condemned the statement.
On Saturday, Sidhu visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to offer his prayers on Gurupurab, and was received and garlanded by a Pakistani official. There, Sidhu said:
“I am thankful to Imran Khan for taking the first step and on the other side India responded with two steps. I already said that those favouring the corridor would have blessings and those opposing it had no value.”Navjot Singh Sidhu to PTI
He added that both the nations should resume trade ties: “I request Modi sahab and Khan sahab to open the doors. Trade has a $275,000 crore potential."
While reacting, BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted a clip of this video where Sidhu can be heard calling Imran khan his "bada bhaai", who has given him a "lot of love".
To this Malviya said:
"Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai”. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army’s Chief, heaped praises. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?"
AAP leader Raghav Chadha in his tweeted objecting to Sidhu's "love for Pakistan," saying:
"Deeply worrying that Punjab's ruling party chief & Chief Minister are professing their love for Pak PM & Pakistan- a country that exports terror,executes terror modules, sends tiffin bombs & drones arms/drugs into Punjab. Do Sidhu and Channi not value the martyrdom of our jawans? (sic)."
He also said that such a statement from a senior leader will put India's and Punjab's security under threat.
Congress MP Manish Tewari in a tweet asked that Khan may be anybody's brother but not India's. Referring to Imran Khan he said:
"For India he is that cat’s paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military combine that drones arms & narcotics into Punjab & sends terrorists on a daily basis across LOC in J&K."
Cricketer-turned-politician and Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said in a press statement, "Does Sidhu remember that Pakistani terrorists killed more than 40 of our civilians and jawans in Kashmir in the last one month?"
Calling Sidhu disgusting and spineless, he tweeted:
"Send ur son or daughter to the border & then call a terrorist state head ur big brother!"
(With inputs from the Hindustan Times, NDTV.)
