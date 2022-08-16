Upset With Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav in Talks With Congress Over Possible Merger

The Congress realises that it can revive in Uttar Pradesh only if it displaces Samajwadi Party as the main Opposition in the state. The party sees bringing Shivpal Yadav in as a step in that direction.

"Many core supporters of SP feel that Shivpal Yadav represents the party's ethos better than Akhilesh Yadav. He takes a more clear stand on issues of secularism as well. But his party is not seen as a viable option in UP. If he joins Congress, it would be mutually beneficial," said a Congress functionary in UP.

However, there are many who aren't keen on making Shivpal Yadav the PCC president right away.

There are mainly two reasons for this.

First is the fact that Shivpal Yadav is essentially seen as a leader popular among Yadavs and Muslims only; it won't help Congress win back support among upper castes and Dalits. In fact, sections in the Congress believe that Yadav's entry may alienate a few sections as he was said to have patronised the more aggressive and allegedly lawless strand within the SP but got sidelined as Akhilesh Yadav tried to change the image of the party.

"A person who his own party wanted to distance itself from, how can we make him a PCC president on arrival? He can certainly join but giving such a position immediately won't be easy," a leader from UP said.

The other concern stems from the fiasco in Punjab, where the party had made a recent entrant like Navjot Singh Sidhu the PCC chief, which alienated many leaders.

On his part, Shivpal Yadav is said to be open to an alliance with the Congress as well, in case his demands aren't met. He doesn't have too many options as well, after his recent falling out with Akhilesh Yadav. The BSP has a negative view of him due to past tussles and joining hands with the BJP would require Shivpal Yadav to radically change his secular politics.